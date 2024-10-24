Global and Regional MarketsNewsOnshore Advances

OGDCL Pakistan discovers gas at Shahu-1 Exploratory Well

Oct 24, 2024
OGDCL Pakistan announced a gas discovery from Sawan South Block lower Goru B Reservoir Sand of Shahu-1 well located in district Khairpur, Sindh Province. The project is a joint venture comprised of OGDCL, United Energy Pakistan as the operator, Government Holding Private Limited and Sindh Energy.

The well was spudded-in on 18 August 2024 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 12,675 ft MD. The well was estimated to produce gas at rate of around 10 million standard cu ft/day at wellhead flowing pressure ~4100 PSI.

