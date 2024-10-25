Sintana delivers update on campaign in Namibia’s Orange Basin

Sintana Energy provided an update regarding a second exploration and appraisal campaign on blocks 2813A and 2814B in Namibia’s Orange Basin. This second campaign on PEL 83 is predicated on providing additional insights into the scope and quality of the Mopane complex.

An inaugural two-well exploration campaign that commenced in Q4 2023 resulted in multiple discoveries of significant columns of light oil in high-quality reservoir sands providing for an initial estimate of original oil in place (OOIP) of 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent. A drill stem test was also conducted resulting in an infrastructure constrained flow of 14,000 boed.

Initial analysis suggests the reservoirs have good porosities, high pressures and high permeabilities in large hydrocarbon columns with very low oil viscosity, and no CO2 nor H2S. The flows achieved during the well test have reached the maximum allowed limits, positioning Mopane as, potentially, an important commercial discovery.

The blocks are governed by PEL 83 and operated by a subsidiary of Galp of Portugal. Sintana maintains an indirect 49% interest in Custos Energy (Pty) Ltd. (“Custos”), which in turn owns a 10% working interest owner in PEL 83. NAMCOR, the National Petroleum Company of Namibia, also maintains a 10% working interest.