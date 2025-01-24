Global and Regional MarketsNews

OGDC optimizes production at Kunnar Oil Field

Jan 24, 2025
0 129 1 minute read

The OGDC of Pakistan has enhanced oil production at Kunnar-12 and Kunnar-6 wells at the Kunnar Oil Field, resulting in incremental production of 1160 bpd of oil.

The Kunnar-12 well is part of OGDC’s Kunnar Oil Field, with a 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area. Following a reassessment of the well’s potential through production optimisation, OGDC deployed a rig to replace the conventional Jet Pump with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP). These measures have increased production at Kunnar Well-12 from 1060 bpd to 1820 bpd, an increase of 760 bpd.

Kunnar-6 well, previously shut-in due to high water production and low oil recovery, has been successfully revived following a comprehensive plan. A series of rigless interventions in the Lower Goru Upper Sand, combined with re-completion using an artificial lift system (ESP), have optimised its performance. Kunnar-6 is now producing at a rate of 400 bpd of oil. These interventions have collectively resulted in an incremental production of 1160 bpd from Kunnar Oil Field.

Jan 24, 2025
0 129 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chevron achieves first oil at Future Growth Project in Kazakhstan

Jan 24, 2025

Value-driven innovations will stand out amid focus on fiscal caution, efficiency improvement

Jan 23, 2025

Automation, equipment redesigns for 24-hour pumping among focus areas in well completions

Jan 23, 2025

Deploying AI on non-drilling parts of well construction could be next automation frontier

Jan 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button