Chevron achieves first oil at Future Growth Project in Kazakhstan

Chevron’s 50%-owned affiliate Tengizchevroil has started oil production at its Future Growth Project (FGP), located at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan. The Tengiz oil field, located in western Kazakhstan, ranks as the world’s deepest producing supergiant oil field and the largest single-trap producing reservoir in existence.

FGP is the third processing plant in operation at the Tengiz oil field, which expands sour gas injection capability and is expected to ramp up output to one million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The FGP expansion aims to increase crude oil production by 260,000 barrels per day at full capacity.

The FGP and WPMP projects together installed power systems at Tengiz with five Frame 9 gas turbine generators, added four large compression trains with additional pumping capacity, installed a new centralized control center and enhanced sour gas handling and reinjection to the field for long-term pressure maintenance.

Tengizchevroil LLP is a Kazakhstani partnership owned by Chevron, 50%; KazMunayGas, 20%; ExxonMobil, 25%; and Lukoil, 5%.