Kuva Systems awarded $5 Million DOE contract for methane mitigation

Jan 24, 2025
Kuva Systems Awarded a $5 Million Contract from the U.S. Department of Energy to Simplify Methane Mitigation for Oil and Gas Industry
Kuva camera monitoring tanks at an oil and gas site for methane and VOC emissions. (CNW Group/Kuva Canada Inc.)

Kuva Systems has been awarded a $5 million contract with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP). The agreement will support Kuva in refining and demonstrating its cutting-edge remote emissions investigation system across 175 oil and gas sites in the US.

“This funding enables us to advance and expand our remote emissions investigation system, which offers a cost- effective and scalable solution for our oil and gas customers to mitigate methane emissions,” said Stefan Bokaemper, CEO of Kuva Systems. “Our technology simplifies the methane mitigation process by providing root causes of emissions directly to field staff, instead of just emission detections. This enables oil and gas operators to seamlessly integrate continuous emissions monitoring into their operational workflow and to mitigate emissions quickly and efficiently without the need of hiring additional staff.”

Kuva’s solution has been approved for regulatory use where advanced technology alternatives are possible, including Colorado, New Mexico and Alberta, and is currently pending federal Environmental Protection Agency approval.

