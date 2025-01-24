Kuva Systems awarded $5 Million DOE contract for methane mitigation

Kuva Systems has been awarded a $5 million contract with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP). The agreement will support Kuva in refining and demonstrating its cutting-edge remote emissions investigation system across 175 oil and gas sites in the US.

“This funding enables us to advance and expand our remote emissions investigation system, which offers a cost- effective and scalable solution for our oil and gas customers to mitigate methane emissions,” said Stefan Bokaemper, CEO of Kuva Systems. “Our technology simplifies the methane mitigation process by providing root causes of emissions directly to field staff, instead of just emission detections. This enables oil and gas operators to seamlessly integrate continuous emissions monitoring into their operational workflow and to mitigate emissions quickly and efficiently without the need of hiring additional staff.”

Kuva’s solution has been approved for regulatory use where advanced technology alternatives are possible, including Colorado, New Mexico and Alberta, and is currently pending federal Environmental Protection Agency approval.