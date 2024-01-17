Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Odfjell Technology secures contract for drilling services offshore Norway

Jan 17, 2024
0 328 1 minute read

Odfjell Technology has announced a contract with Repsol Norge AS for drilling services on Yme Inspirer in the Norwegian North Sea. The contract services include drilling, completion, re-completion, well intervention, maintenance, engineering and future plug & abandonment work.

“We are pleased at the trust placed in us by Repsol Norge AS with this contract and look forward to delivering efficient and quality services. Our long track record as a platform drilling contractor and manager of jack-up operations has contributed to securing this contract”, said Kurt Meinert Fjell, Executive VP of Operations at Odfjell Technology.

The contract will commence in Q2 2024 and is a firm five-year contract with optional periods of two and three years. The estimated contract value stands at roughly $38 million for the firm period and approximately $95 million including options.

Jan 17, 2024
0 328 1 minute read

Related Articles

Wood Mackenzie: Gas prices see steep decline, market set to remain bearish in 2024

Jan 18, 2024

Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy to merge in all-stock transaction

Jan 16, 2024

Aker BP and Deep Ocean complete autonomous inspection trials at Alvheim field in North Sea

Jan 16, 2024

Equinor awarded 39 new production licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

Jan 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button