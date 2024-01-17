Odfjell Technology secures contract for drilling services offshore Norway

Odfjell Technology has announced a contract with Repsol Norge AS for drilling services on Yme Inspirer in the Norwegian North Sea. The contract services include drilling, completion, re-completion, well intervention, maintenance, engineering and future plug & abandonment work.

“We are pleased at the trust placed in us by Repsol Norge AS with this contract and look forward to delivering efficient and quality services. Our long track record as a platform drilling contractor and manager of jack-up operations has contributed to securing this contract”, said Kurt Meinert Fjell, Executive VP of Operations at Odfjell Technology.

The contract will commence in Q2 2024 and is a firm five-year contract with optional periods of two and three years. The estimated contract value stands at roughly $38 million for the firm period and approximately $95 million including options.