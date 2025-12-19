Odfjell signs contract with Equinor for Deepsea Aberdeen

Odfjell Drilling signed a contract with Equinor for use of the semisubmersible Deepsea Aberdeen to drill an unspecified scope in an interim period on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, before moving to the Fram Sør project offshore Norway.

The work will begin in Q4 2026 in direct continuation of Deepsea Aberdeen’s current contract with Equinor and is estimated to continue to Q1 2029. The contract adds approximately $373 million of firm order backlog, excluding integrated services, performance bonuses and fuel incentives as well as yearly escalation increases.