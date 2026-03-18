New Colombia offshore gas discovery for Petrobras

Petrobras reported a new natural gas discovery in the Copoazu-1 exploratory well in deep waters offshore Colombia, within Block GUA-OFF-0. The well lies about 36 km from the coast and near the previously discovered Sirius-1 and Sirius-2 wells.

Gas-bearing intervals were identified through electric logs and fluid sampling, including in an additional target beyond the main objective, which makes the find more significant within the block’s exploration program. The well, drilled since 11 November 2025, is progressing with a focus on safety and environmental protection.

Petrobras operates the consortium through its subsidiary PIB-COL with a 44.44% interest, alongside Ecopetrol with 55.56%.