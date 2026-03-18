Liz Westcott appointed Woodside CEO

Woodside Energy named Elizabeth (Liz) Westcott as CEO and Managing Director. Ms Westcott, who has served as Woodside Acting CEO since the departure of Meg O’Neill in December 2025, has a proven track record of outstanding leadership and achievement across more than 30 years in the global energy industry.

Since joining the company in June 2023, Ms Westcott has led Woodside’s Australian Operations, including the Scarborough Energy Project and Bass Strait operator transition, as Executive VP and COO Australia. She was previously the COO at EnergyAustralia, following a 25-year career at ExxonMobil working in Australia, the UK and Italy.