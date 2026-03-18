Baker Hughes, Petrobras sign 5-year turbomachinery services agreement

Baker Hughes signed a 60-month service agreement with Petrobras to support critical turbomachinery across Brazil’s offshore and refining operations. The contract covers maintenance, repairs and engineering advisory services for up to 64 aeroderivative gas turbines, which are deployed across approximately 19 floating production, storage and offloading vessels (FPSOs) and at the Replan refinery in Paulínia.

Work under the agreement began in February 2026 and will be delivered through the Baker Hughes service center in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, supporting operational continuity and reliability across Petrobras’ asset base.

The turbines, including LM2500 and LM6000 units, are critical to maintaining stable energy output from offshore installations, making lifecycle services a key component of Petrobras’ production strategy.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes plans to expand the Petrópolis facility with additional capabilities, including advanced grinding technology, aimed at improving service performance while strengthening Brazil’s local supply chain.