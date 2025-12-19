News

Angus starts coil tubing workover at Saltfleetby gas field

Dec 19, 2025
1 minute read
Angus Energy started a planned workover program at the Saltfleetby Gas Field on the East Midlands coast of the UK. The workovers will be a coil tubing deployed wellbore clean-up in two wells to remove any additives left during the original drilling process, lift accumulated liquids within the wellbore and remediate any near wellbore damage that may have occurred naturally over time. These workovers aim to improve production and reliability from the two wells.

During the workover program production will be periodically suspended, with expected uptime at circa 90% in December 2025 and circa 60% in January 2026. The workover program is designed over two phases, with the physical intervention followed by a clean-up period of approximately four to six weeks, before the results of the workovers can be assessed in March 2026.

