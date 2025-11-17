NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Odfjell Drilling secures extension for Deepsea Aberdeen through Q2 2029

Nov 17, 2025
Odfjell Drilling signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with an undisclosed client for the deployment of its harsh-environment semisubmersible rig Deepsea Aberdeen. The new campaign will begin in late 2026 in direct continuation of the rig’s existing contract. In doing so, Odfjell Drilling extends the Deepsea Aberdeen’s firm backlog through to the second quarter of 2029.

The company noted that the new commitment maintains long-term operational visibility for the Deepsea Aberdeen and supports ongoing planning for personnel, maintenance and offshore logistics across the fleet. Preparations will be aligned with the existing contract schedule to ensure a smooth transition into the extended work scope.

