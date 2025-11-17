NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Odfjell Drilling acquires harsh-environment rig Deepsea Bollsta

Nov 17, 2025
Odfjell Drilling signed an agreement to acquire the semisubmersible Deepsea Bollsta from Northern Ocean. The unit has been operated by Odfjell since 2022 and will continue working under its existing contract with Equinor, which runs to Q1 2028 with five one-year options available. The company said the transaction supports long-term planning across its operated fleet and secures continued utilization for the rig.

The Deepsea Bollsta is a sixth-generation harsh-environment semisubmersible designed for deepwater operations. It is equipped with dual activity capabilities, a DP3 station-keeping system and a high-spec subsea package suited for work in demanding North Sea conditions. Odfjell noted that the company has managed the unit for several years and considers it one of the most capable rigs in its class, with strong performance across recent campaigns.

