Valeura advances Thai offshore drilling campaign at Nong Yao

Valeura executed a 10-well drilling campaign at the Nong Yao field in the Gulf of Thailand, increasing working-interest production as new development wells came online.

At the Jasmine field, the company mobilized a rig to begin an infill drilling program of about nine wells, targeting a mix of development and appraisal opportunities extending into early 2026.

In Blocks G1/65 and G3/65, the operator completed acquisition of 1,200 sq km of 3D seismic across three areas. Seismic processing is under way and will be used to define a drilling program expected to start in early 2027.

At the Wassana field, Valeura continued construction work on a new central processing platform with first oil scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. The redevelopment is intended to support future drilling and improve operating efficiency across the field.