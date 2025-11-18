Global and Regional MarketsNews

ConocoPhillips makes natural gas discovery in Australia’s Otway Basin

Nov 18, 2025
0 81 1 minute read
The Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) will enter the 3D Energi and ConocoPhillips Australia (COPA) joint venture in the Otway exploration permits VIC/P79 and T/49P.

ConocoPhillips made a natural gas discovery in the Otway Basin (VIC/P79). Initial results from the Essington-1 well have detected the presence of natural gas in the two target reservoirs, Waarre A and Waarre C.

Preliminary estimates from logs and wireline results place the primary Waarre A target reservoir as a 62.6-m gross hydrocarbon column. The secondary Waarre C target shows a further 33.2-m gross hydrocarbon column as best estimates.

The discovery is approximately 53 km offshore from Port Campbell in Victoria and 12 km from existing gas production wells.

“The Essington-1 well is the first discovery in the Otway since 2021 and is a promising start to ConocoPhillips’ exploration activities in the region. The initial results are encouraging, and we look forward to continuing drilling our second exploration well in December,” said Jan-Arne Johansen, President, ConocoPhillips Australia.

Further work will be conducted to determine potential flow rates, the reservoir’s ultimate resource recovery and the commercial viability for potential development plans.

The Essington-1 well will be plugged and abandoned, once operations are complete, in line with the approved Environment Plan.

Operations are still underway at the discovery well and are likely to finish at the end of November 2025. A second well in VIC/P79 (Charlemont-1) expected to commence in December (weather and operational conditions permitting) and additional wells may be considered in the future under the accepted Environmental Plan.

Nov 18, 2025
0 81 1 minute read

Related Articles

Eni awards TechnipFMC iEPCI contract in Indonesia

Eni awards TechnipFMC iEPCI contract in Indonesia

Nov 18, 2025
TGS awarded reservoir monitoring contract offshore Norway

TGS awarded reservoir monitoring contract offshore Norway

Nov 18, 2025

Odfjell Drilling acquires harsh-environment rig Deepsea Bollsta

Nov 17, 2025

Odfjell Drilling secures extension for Deepsea Aberdeen through Q2 2029

Nov 17, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button