ConocoPhillips makes natural gas discovery in Australia’s Otway Basin

ConocoPhillips made a natural gas discovery in the Otway Basin (VIC/P79). Initial results from the Essington-1 well have detected the presence of natural gas in the two target reservoirs, Waarre A and Waarre C.

Preliminary estimates from logs and wireline results place the primary Waarre A target reservoir as a 62.6-m gross hydrocarbon column. The secondary Waarre C target shows a further 33.2-m gross hydrocarbon column as best estimates.

The discovery is approximately 53 km offshore from Port Campbell in Victoria and 12 km from existing gas production wells.

“The Essington-1 well is the first discovery in the Otway since 2021 and is a promising start to ConocoPhillips’ exploration activities in the region. The initial results are encouraging, and we look forward to continuing drilling our second exploration well in December,” said Jan-Arne Johansen, President, ConocoPhillips Australia.

Further work will be conducted to determine potential flow rates, the reservoir’s ultimate resource recovery and the commercial viability for potential development plans.

The Essington-1 well will be plugged and abandoned, once operations are complete, in line with the approved Environment Plan.

Operations are still underway at the discovery well and are likely to finish at the end of November 2025. A second well in VIC/P79 (Charlemont-1) expected to commence in December (weather and operational conditions permitting) and additional wells may be considered in the future under the accepted Environmental Plan.