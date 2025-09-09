Obana performs first heavy lift for Perenco UK decommissioning

Petrodec’s newly constructed heavy lift jackup vessel, named Obana, has started decommissioning work in the Southern North Sea (SNS). Obana is initially being deployed on Block 48/12a working on the Galahad platform, where the program includes topside and jacket removal.

After Galahad, Obana will move to the Amethyst field for the removal of the C1D, A2D and B1D jackets, expected to be completed and offloaded in The Netherlands later this year.

Obana is the world’s largest self-elevating, heavy lift jackup vessel of its type. Following the completion of final trials, including its first offshore full platform lift, Obana has started its commercial operations with Perenco UK before moving onto contracts with other operators.

Recently completed at the Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam, the six-legged Obana comprises 85% recycled steel and was engineered by merging two repurposed former drilling rigs, the Brage and Gabrus, with a newbuilt mid-section constructed in Dubai.

Obana was built specifically to address complex and heavy decommissioning offshore work in water depths of up to 65 m. It is equipped with a 2,000-ton crane and has 3,800m² and up to 12,000 tons of deck capacity equipped with roller systems capable of rearranging components on deck, so that multiple modules can be removed in a single campaign.

The design was a collaboration between Petrodec, Dixstone’s specialist decommissioning arm, and Singapore-based Seatrium Offshore Technology.