BP signs MoU to drill five wells in the Mediterranean

BP signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate opportunities for a five-well program at water depth ranging from 300 to 1,500 m in the Mediterranean Sea.

The program is designed to accelerate the development and production of national gas reserves, with the intention of extending the use of existing production facilities in the West Nile Delta.

Drilling operations are expected to start in 2026, with possible tie-back options following evaluation of the drilling campaign and resource potential.