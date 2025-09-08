Pakistan Petroleum makes oil & gas discovery in Potwar region

Pakistan Petroleum (PPL) made a significant oil and gas discovery at its Dhok Sultan-03 well, located in District Attock, Punjab Province. This discovery, the second in the Dhok Sultan Block, marks the second-deepest oil discovery in naturally fractured carbonate in the Potwar region.

PPL, as operator, spudded the Dhok Sultan-03 well on 18 January 2025. Drilled to an depth of 5,815 m, the well tested the hydrocarbon potential of the Patala and Lockhart formations. Testing results were highly encouraging. The well flowed 1,469 barrels per day of oil (bopd) and 2.56 million std cu ft of gas at a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,147 psig on a 32/64” choke, and 2,113 bopd and 4.13 million std cu ft of gas at WHFP of 813 psig on a 48/64” choke.