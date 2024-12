Northern Ocean announced a contract award for Deepsea Bollsta for work in Norway. The contract is expected to commence in Q2 2025 and has an estimated firm duration of 54–99 days, to be completed in advance of the Equinor contract announced on 18 November this year. The contract adds approximately $23–42 million of firm backlog.

NOL will work together with its operational manager, Odfjell Drilling AS, to prepare for operations in Norway.