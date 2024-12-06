Innovating While Drilling®News

Halliburton launches Intelli diagnostic well intervention services

Dec 6, 2024
0 353 Less than a minute
Halliburton launches Intelli diagnostic well intervention services

Halliburton introduced the Intelli suite of diagnostic well intervention wireline logging services to improve well insights to enable increased production, help extend asset life and reduce total cost of operations. These services can be combined or used separately.

The services include the IntelliSat pulsed-neutron logging service for reservoir insights either in open hole or after a well is completed. The IntelliFlow array production logging service incorporates co-located fluid ID and flow rate sensors. The IntelliGuard corrosion evaluation service quantifies metal loss in up to seven concentric casings, and pinpoints damage without the need for costly well intervention. The IntelliScope leak and flow diagnostic service identifies precise leak sources and flow paths vertically and radially behind pipe in a single, continuous pass.

Dec 6, 2024
0 353 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NOL wins contract for Deepsea Bollsta

Dec 6, 2024

Equinor and Shell to create the UK’s largest independent oil and gas company

Dec 5, 2024
petrobras

Petrobras, Ecopetrol confirm gas discovery in Colombia

Dec 5, 2024

CNOOC brings Jinzhou 23-2 project on-stream

Dec 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button