Halliburton launches Intelli diagnostic well intervention services

Halliburton introduced the Intelli suite of diagnostic well intervention wireline logging services to improve well insights to enable increased production, help extend asset life and reduce total cost of operations. These services can be combined or used separately.

The services include the IntelliSat pulsed-neutron logging service for reservoir insights either in open hole or after a well is completed. The IntelliFlow array production logging service incorporates co-located fluid ID and flow rate sensors. The IntelliGuard corrosion evaluation service quantifies metal loss in up to seven concentric casings, and pinpoints damage without the need for costly well intervention. The IntelliScope leak and flow diagnostic service identifies precise leak sources and flow paths vertically and radially behind pipe in a single, continuous pass.