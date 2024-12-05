NewsPeople, Companies and Products

Equinor and Shell to create the UK’s largest independent oil and gas company

Dec 5, 2024
0 480 1 minute read
The Mariner field in the UK North Sea Photo: Jamie Baikie/Equinor

Equinor and Shell will combine their UK offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company, which will be the UK North Sea’s biggest independent producer. The incorporated joint venture (IJV) will be set up to sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the UK.

On deal completion, the new independent producer will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%). The new company will invest to provide a long-term future for the individual oil and gas fields and platforms. The IJV will include Equinor’s equity interests in Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard, and Shell’s equity interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion. A range of exploration licenses will also be part of the transaction.

The transaction has economic effect on 1 January 2025. Completion of the transaction remains subject to approvals and is expected by the end of 2025.

Dec 5, 2024
0 480 1 minute read

Related Articles

Halliburton launches Intelli diagnostic well intervention services

Halliburton launches Intelli diagnostic well intervention services

Dec 6, 2024

NOL wins contract for Deepsea Bollsta

Dec 6, 2024
petrobras

Petrobras, Ecopetrol confirm gas discovery in Colombia

Dec 5, 2024

ExxonMobil makes leadership changes

Dec 5, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button