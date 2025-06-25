NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Noble Viking drillship commences three-well campaign offshore Philippines

Jun 25, 2025
0 292 1 minute read
The Noble Viking drillship (Source: Noble Corporation)

The Philippines welcomed the 7th-generation drillship Noble Viking to the Bagong Pag-Asa Drill Site, offshore Palawan, for the official commencement of drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) Project.

Commissioned in 2001, the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project supplies as much as 40% of Luzon’s power demand at its peak. Under Phase 4, Noble Viking will drill three new wells, Camago-3, Malampaya East-1 and Bagong Pag-asa-1, extending the life of the gas field and securing the country’s indigenous energy supply.

DOE Officer-in-Charge Sharon S. Garin extended gratitude to the engineers, geologists, rig workers and support teams powering the MP4 Project. “Offshore drilling is a high-risk, highly technical endeavor, yet your dedication and resilience bring this mission to life. You are at the heart of this mission.”

Jun 25, 2025
0 292 1 minute read

Related Articles

EnergyXP project aims to provide mobile learning experience for students

Jun 25, 2025
SLB Announces Digital Collaboration With Cactus Drilling

SLB, Cactus Drilling agree to digital collaboration

Jun 24, 2025

Overcoming non-technical challenges key for Precision Drilling in installing robotics package in Canada

Jun 24, 2025

NOV pushes automation boundaries with deployment of robotics system on Canadian land rig

Jun 24, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button