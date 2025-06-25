Noble Viking drillship commences three-well campaign offshore Philippines

The Philippines welcomed the 7th-generation drillship Noble Viking to the Bagong Pag-Asa Drill Site, offshore Palawan, for the official commencement of drilling operations under the Malampaya Phase 4 (MP4) Project.

Commissioned in 2001, the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project supplies as much as 40% of Luzon’s power demand at its peak. Under Phase 4, Noble Viking will drill three new wells, Camago-3, Malampaya East-1 and Bagong Pag-asa-1, extending the life of the gas field and securing the country’s indigenous energy supply.

DOE Officer-in-Charge Sharon S. Garin extended gratitude to the engineers, geologists, rig workers and support teams powering the MP4 Project. “Offshore drilling is a high-risk, highly technical endeavor, yet your dedication and resilience bring this mission to life. You are at the heart of this mission.”