Shape Digital technology uses AI to improve oil platform safety

Shape Digital, Shell Brasil, MODEC Brasil and Unicamp signed a partnership to develop new methodologies for monitoring operational risks using artificial intelligence (AI).

The solution will be based on Shape Reef, a tool for operational process safety designed by Shape Digital. It will be enhanced to identify the degradation of safety barriers in offshore units – systems, procedures and equipment designed to prevent, control or mitigate operational risks. The aim is to provide real-time visualization, support decision-making and contribute to safer operations.

Over the course of 36 months, the partner companies will implement, test and improve risk estimation approaches using data-based techniques for two contexts: degradation of safety barriers and gas leak scenarios.

MODEC will provide operational expertise from its FPSOs in Brazil to support the development of the tool.