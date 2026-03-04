News Cuttings

Nigeria Chapter elects new leaders, engages with Petroleum Training Institute Student Chapter

The IADC Nigeria Chapter held its Annual General Meeting in Lagos on 30 January. New leaders elected were:

Chairman: Funmi Babatunde – Shelf Drilling Nigeria

Vice Chairman: Abiodun Olusola Akala – Selective Marine Oil & Gas

Secretary: Ebele Nnaji – Depthwize Nigeria

Treasurer: Isioma Okonkwo – Aviam Offshore Engineering Company

Additionally, members of the IADC Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Student Chapter were invited to present their recent activities and upcoming plans. The student chapter also presented awards to Nigeria Chapter leadership who championed the establishment of the Student Chapter.

APU students receive first certification from WellSharp University program

In December 2025, three students from the Malaysia’s Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU) became the first students to receive IADC WellSharp University certification. All three students — Maahika Malkani, Lucas Chiong and Muhammad Satria Raafi Irvia — passed the final exam with exceptional scores. APU is the first university approved to offer WellSharp University training.

WellSharp University was created to meet the growing desire of colleges and universities to offer a reliable foundation of well control training knowledge to their students before they enter the workforce. This program provides the same curriculum and knowledge assessment as WellSharp, and participating students receive a student certification rather than the full certification offered through WellSharp.

2nd annual 2-gun match scheduled for April to raise funds for IADC DrillersPAC

IADC will hold its 2nd Annual DrillersPAC 2-Gun Match on 17 April to raise awareness and generate support for DrillersPAC, IADC’s political action committee.

DrillersPAC strengthens IADC’s advocacy efforts by supporting political candidates who align with the policy priorities of IADC and its members.

The event will take place at the Renaissance Shooting Club in Todd Mission, Texas. This individual-based competition is designed for experienced shooters and requires advanced physical capability and firearm proficiency.

A portion of the funds raised will be donated to the Magnolia Independent School District’s Navy JROTC program.

Click here for more information or to register for the 2-Gun Match.

Family Day held as part of UTP Student Chapter meeting

On 21 January, the IADC Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) Student Chapter hosted a one-day event that kicked off with a “Family Day” aimed at encouraging teamwork, strengthening bonds and reinforcing the chapter’s unity. The chapter also reviewed key milestones achieved in 2025 and discussed its vision for the year ahead.