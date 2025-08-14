ConocoPhillips awards Hallibuton multi-year well simulation services contract

Innovating While Drilling®News

Aug 14, 2025
ConocoPhillips awarded Halliburton a contract to deliver comprehensive well stimulation services to improve well performance and reservoir productivity. The contract spans five years and includes three optional extension periods.

Under the agreement, Tidewater’s vessel, North Pomor, will be transformed into an advanced stimulation vessel designed to deliver offshore well stimulation services in the North Sea. The improvements will include Octiv digital fracturing services to maximize stimulation equipment performance and operational efficiency.

