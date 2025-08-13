CNOOC: Yellowtail project commences production

CNOOC’s Yellowtail Project, located in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, has commenced production ahead of schedule. The main production facilities include one floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) and one subsea production system, with 26 production wells and 25 injection wells to be commissioned. This FPSO has a storage capacity of 2 million barrels.

The Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2 and Payara Project in Guyana’s Stabroek Block are producing approximately 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd). The Yellowtail Project has a production capacity of 250,000 bopd, which will increase the installed production capacity of Stabroek Block to 900,000 bopd.