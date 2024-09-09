Natural gas engines offer opportunity to cut emissions while maintaining “diesel-like” performance

Powering rig operations with 100% natural gas engines has become a reality for several operators working in US land today, providing them an opportunity to reduce overall fuel consumption and, by extension, reduce emissions from the rig. In this interview with DC from the 2024 IADC Advanced Rig Technology Conference in Austin, Texas, on 28 August, Richard Barber, Key Account Leader at INNIO Waukesha Engines, talked about the value that natural gas engines – including the company’s MobileFlex engine – can provide for drilling operations. In particular, he discussed how natural gas engines can provide “diesel-like” performance while still emitting less greenhouse gasses than diesel engines.