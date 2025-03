Enteq launches SABER Vertical technology for vertical and top-hole drilling

Enteq Technologies has launched SABER Vertical, an advanced drilling solution designed to enhance efficiency and reduce operational complexity for vertical and top-hole drilling.

SABER Vertical extends the existing advantages of Enteq’s directional drilling rotary steerable system (RSS), The SABER Tool, to vertical drilling, offering a low-service requirement and modular design that minimizes both equipment needs and overall costs.

In regions such as the Middle East and Africa, vertical wells are often drilled in remote and demanding environments, making traditional methods expensive and logistically complex. Engineered in response to market demand and industry challenges, this innovative solution provides operators with greater accuracy, control and wellbore stability, helping to deliver a lower total cost of ownership than other systems available today.

The modular design enables adaptability to multiple hole sizes, reducing equipment requirements and enhancing operational flexibility. Its optimised wellbore stability improves drilling accuracy and control, ensuring greater precision throughout the process. The solution is also low-risk and can be deployed globally in a variety of environments, making it a practical and scalable option for operators worldwide.

Andrew Law, CEO at Enteq, said: “With its compact design and cost-effective nature, SABER Vertical delivers a much-needed alternative, helping operators improve efficiency without compromising on performance.”