Allseas awarded Brae Alpha decommissioning contract

TAQA UK awarded a contract to Allseas for the decommissioning of its Brae Alpha platform topsides in the Central North Sea. The engineering, preparation, removal and disposal contract for Brae Alpha will start later this year.

Brae Alpha began production in 1983 and is located approximately 170 mi north-east of Aberdeen. It has produced over 636 million barrels of oil equivalent during its lifetime.

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit, the world’s largest heavy-lift vessel, will carry out the removal of the 33,000-ton topside and 12,000-ton upper jacket in two separate campaigns.

Allseas is also undertaking the EPRD decommissioning program for all four of TAQA UK’s Northern North Sea assets including North Cormorant, Tern, Eider and Cormorant Alpha. TAQA has committed to reusing or recycling at least 95% of recovered topsides material.