Melbana mobilizes Amistad‑11 well for 2026 campaign

Nov 21, 2025
Melbana: Amistad-2 well completed

Melbana began mobilization for the Amistad-11 production well on Block 9 PSC in Cuba. The rig is being relocated to Pad 1, next to the previously producing Alameda-2 well, which achieved a peak flow of 1,903 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and an average stabilized flow of 1,235 bopd.

Amistad-11 will twin Alameda-2, targeting the Unit 1B reservoir via an up-dip trajectory. The well plan includes an open-hole completion with the option to run a slotted production liner, and will use a specialized drilling fluid designed to optimize penetration rate and productivity in this formation.

Drilling is expected to begin before the end of November 2025 and reach total depth at about 1,000 m measured depth, subject to receipt of final permits and approvals.

