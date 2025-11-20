Prosafe fleet delivers 100% utilization in October, extends UK contract into 2026

Prosafe SE vessels Safe Eurus, Safe Notos and Safe Zephyrus in Brazil and Safe Caledonia in the UK all maintained near- or full-commercial uptime over the month.

Safe Caledonia’s contract with Ithaca Energy has been extended by nine weeks with three weeks of options remaining, moving the campaign into early February 2026. Meanwhile, Safe Boreas is on standby ahead of a 15-month firm contract and 6-month options in Australia, expected to start between 10–15 December 2025.