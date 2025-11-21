Zephyr progresses Paradox Basin mobilization, well tie-ins

Zephyr Energy is advancing preparations for its upcoming Paradox Basin drilling operations in Utah while continuing work to tie in three previously drilled wells to nearby pipeline infrastructure – the State 36-2 LNW-CC-R, the State 16-2LN-CC and the Federal 28-11.

Mobilization activities include rig readiness checks, surface site preparation and coordination of drilling services ahead of the next campaign. The planned program targets multiple stacked reservoir intervals across the Paradox acreage, with well design and geological modeling already completed.