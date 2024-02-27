Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Noble secures contract with DNO Norge offshore Norway

Feb 27, 2024
Noble has been awarded a one-well contract with DNO Norge AS for the ultra-harsh-environment jackup rig Noble Invincible to drill an exploration well on PL1086, offshore Norway. The contract is expected to commence in August 2024, with an estimated duration of 40 days.

The new contract will be executed during an option period in the rig’s existing commitment to Aker BP ASA under the Aker BP Jackup Alliance. The contract requires two weeks for BOP upgrades before resuming operations for Aker BP in October 2024.

“We are very pleased to announce this new contract with DNO Norge AS, which fits perfectly into a short gap on the Noble Invincible Aker BP well sequence,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts.

