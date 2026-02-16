NewsOnshore Advances

Lime Petroleum achieves first oil at AK-2H well

Feb 16, 2026
Lime Petroleum reported first oil from the AK-2H well in the Sèmè Field Block 1 in Benin. Production from the well is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

Drilling operations encountered technical challenges that led to delays, but the company confirmed that the well has now reached flow-capable status and is being prepared for start-up.

In light of the technical issues and the need to address broader company priorities, Lime Petroleum has launched a strategic review to assess operational options and future plans.

