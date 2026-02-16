Halliburton launches injection system for CCUS wells

Halliburton introduced its XTR CS injection system, a wireline-retrievable safety valve solution engineered for CO₂ injection in carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) wells.

The system is designed to deliver reliable operational performance under high-pressure, high-temperature conditions typical of CCUS injection environments. It can function as a primary or contingency safety valve or as a deep-set flowback prevention device, and its non-elastomeric design is intended to reduce leak paths and eliminate reliance on conventional hydraulic control systems.

The system can be tailored for a range of injection media and fluid properties, helping operators maintain steady performance across varying depths and conditions while supporting improved inventory management and flow performance.