Chevron awarded four exploration leases offshore Greece

Chevron was awarded four offshore exploration leases in Greek waters, expanding its upstream footprint in the eastern Mediterranean.

The leases cover the South Crete 1, South Crete 2, South of Peloponnese and Block A2 areas. Chevron will act as operator with a 70% working interest alongside HELLENiQ ENERGY, which holds the remaining 30%.

The offshore blocks were awarded following an international tender process launched by the Hellenic Republic. Initial work programs include 2D and 3D seismic acquisition to evaluate subsurface potential ahead of any future drilling activity.