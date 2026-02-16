Global and Regional MarketsNews

Chevron awarded four exploration leases offshore Greece

Feb 16, 2026
0 231 Less than a minute

Chevron was awarded four offshore exploration leases in Greek waters, expanding its upstream footprint in the eastern Mediterranean.

The leases cover the South Crete 1, South Crete 2, South of Peloponnese and Block A2 areas. Chevron will act as operator with a 70% working interest alongside HELLENiQ ENERGY, which holds the remaining 30%.

The offshore blocks were awarded following an international tender process launched by the Hellenic Republic. Initial work programs include 2D and 3D seismic acquisition to evaluate subsurface potential ahead of any future drilling activity.

Feb 16, 2026
0 231 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Crown-mounted cylinder type rigs, like the Saipem 12000, use a hydraulic heave-compensation system that consists of cylinders attached to a rigid frame mounted to the top of the derrick. The hydraulic cylinder is a compact and effective linear actuator that is hard to replace with an electrical solution.

Eni, Azule make oil discovery at Algaita-01 offshore Angola

Feb 16, 2026
Halliburton launches injection system for CCUS wells

Halliburton launches injection system for CCUS wells

Feb 16, 2026
Lime Petroleum achieves first oil at AK-2H well

Lime Petroleum achieves first oil at AK-2H well

Feb 16, 2026
Turkey's Çağrı Bey departs for first overseas deep-sea oil exploration in Somalia

Turkey’s Çağrı Bey departs for first overseas deep-sea oil exploration in Somalia

Feb 16, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button