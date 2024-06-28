Laredo Oil drilling production well at Midfork in Montana

Laredo Oil announced that Hell Creek Crude (HCC) commenced drilling the Reddig 11-21 well in the Midfork field located in Valley County, Montana. This well is the first of three production wells planned to be drilled and operated by HCC in the Midfork field.

Hell Creek Crude is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laredo Oil. The state of Montana issued the drilling permit in April 2024.

“The Reddig 11-21 well was spudded this morning (27 June), and if it performs as planned, we expect to have it ready for production by late July,” said Mark See, Chairman and CEO of Laredo Oil. “Once drilling is completed, the rig will be moved to the nearby Lustre field to be used by Texakoma Exploration and Production to complete the third of 10 wells on their continuing drilling program there. We continue to coordinate with them for drill rig scheduling, vendors, materials and mobilization to achieve lower drilling costs.”