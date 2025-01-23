Global and Regional MarketsNews

Kuwait uncovers hydrocarbon reserves in Al-Jlaiaa offshore field

Jan 23, 2025
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) made a hydrocarbon discovery at Al-Jlaiaa offshore field within Kuwaiti territorial waters. Tests on the exploration well (Al-Jlaiaa 2) yielded promising results. The field spans over 74 square km and is estimated to hold approximately 800 million barrels of medium-density oil, free of hydrogen sulfide and low carbon dioxide levels; and 600 billion standard cu ft of associated gas, equivalent to 950 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Al-Jlaiaa field is the second marine field discovered under the current exploration plan, following the discovery of the Al-Nokhatha field in July 2024. This discovery represents a milestone for Kuwait’s hydrocarbon resources, enhancing the potential for further discoveries in the Upper Cretaceous age within the marine and adjacent regions.

