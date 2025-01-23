79 oil, gas wells completed in Iran over 10 months: NIDC

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) announced that 79 oil and gas wells have been drilled and completed across onshore and offshore areas of the country over the past 10 months, thanks to the efforts of the company’s drilling teams.

Masoud Afshar, deputy CEO of NIDC for drilling operations, stated that the wells included 18 development wells and 61 workover wells. Of the total wells drilled, 57 were completed in the operational area of the National Iranian South Oil Company, nine in the Central Oil Regions Company, three in the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, six in the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company and four as part of projects delivered to client companies.

From the beginning of the Iranian calendar year (starting March 21) through January 20, a total drilling footage of 91,426 m was recorded. This marks an increase compared to the 69,795 mm recorded during the same period last year.

Afshar added that 14 onshore drilling rigs from the company’s fleet are currently being relocated across operational areas.