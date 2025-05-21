Global and Regional MarketsNews

Korea to join 3D Energi, ConocoPhillips in Otway gas hunt

May 21, 2025
0 352 Less than a minute
The Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) will enter the 3D Energi and ConocoPhillips Australia (COPA) joint venture in the Otway exploration permits VIC/P79 and T/49P.

The Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) will enter the 3D Energi and ConocoPhillips Australia (COPA) joint venture in the Otway exploration permits VIC/P79 and T/49P. 3D Energi retains a 20% participating interest in both permits while COPA will farm down to 51%, with KNOC assuming a 29% interest. COPA will retain operatorship of the JV.

The exploration program has been further bolstered with KNOC’s investment participation and exploration expertise, reinforcing 3D Energi’s commitment to find new natural gas discoveries to supply domestic gas to the east coast of Australia.

May 21, 2025
0 352 Less than a minute

Related Articles

INPEX, ADNOC, ExxonMobil agree to development plan for Upper Zakum, UAE

INPEX, ADNOC, ExxonMobil agree to development plan for Upper Zakum, UAE

May 21, 2025
Monumental Energy Announces Commencement of Copper Moki Workovers in New Zealand

Monumental commences Copper Moki workovers in New Zealand

May 21, 2025

OMV commences drilling of Hoffmann exploration well, Norwegian Sea

May 21, 2025
ADNOC and Tubacex Sign Agreement to Localize Oilfield Technology in the UAE

ADNOC, Tubacex to localize oil field technology in UAE

May 21, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button