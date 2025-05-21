Monumental commences Copper Moki workovers in New Zealand

Monumental Energy announced that workover operations have commenced at the Copper Moki-1 and Copper Moki-2 wells, located in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand.

The workover program being carried out in conjunction with the Company’s partner, New Zealand Energy, involves re-entering both wells to perform downhole cleanouts, replace tubing and rods and perforate the Mt. Messenger formation. The objective is to restore production from the Mt. Messenger sands and resolve known flow restrictions identified in previous operations.

Additionally, the wells have never undergone a full tubing replacement or sand cleanout, providing Monumental with the opportunity to perforate an unproduced zone. Having remained idle for 18 months, the wells also present potential for a significant flush production increase, further enhanced by the planned perforation of an additional 5-m interval in the Mt. Messenger formation.

The Copper Moki-1 well, drilled to a depth of 2,220 m with 7” casing set at 2,214 m, will be re-entered to retrieve approximately 600 m of parted sucker rods and remove wax and sand buildup. A 5-m interval of the Mt. Messenger formation, located at approximately 1,587 m, will be perforated to access untapped hydrocarbon zones.

New tubing, a tubing anchor and a complete pump string will be installed to optimize production efficiency.

The well will be fully equipped with a pump and rod system, after which flow testing will be conducted in preparation for a return to production.

The 2,084-m Copper Moki-2well will undergo similar operations to Copper Moki-1, including a full tubing replacement and comprehensive well cleanout. A new pump and rod system will be installed to enable production from the newly perforated zone. As with Copper Moki-1, well pressure is several hundred psi below hydrostatic, suggesting favorable conditions for drawdown and early production.