OMV commences drilling of Hoffmann exploration well, Norwegian Sea

OMV Norge, operator of production license PL 1194, has initiated the drilling operation of the Hoffmann exploration well (6606/4-1 S&A) in the Norwegian Sea. This well follows up on last year’s Haydn gas discovery.

Located near the Aasta Hansteen field, approximately 300 km west of Sandnessjøen in the northern part of the Norwegian Sea, the well sits at a water depth of 883 m. In the event of a discovery, the drilling operation could extend up to 105 days.

The Deepsea Bollsta rig, operated by Odfjell Drilling, is carrying out the operation on behalf of OMV Norge. Designed for harsh environments, the mobile rig is equipped with environmentally improved power units.

For the drilling operation, OMV has selected Sandnessjøen for the supply base services and Brønnøysund for helicopter transport services.

OMV Norge holds a 40% working interest in PL 1194 as the operator. The license partners are INPEX, Idemitsu Norge AS and Vår Energi ASA, each with a 30% working interest.