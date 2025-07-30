Abraj signs six-rig contract with PDO in Oman

Abraj Energy Services signed contracts with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide six land drilling rigs for operations in Oman’s Block 6. The rigs are scheduled to commence operations in stages starting from Q4 2026.

In May, the company signed a contract with BP Oman to supply a drilling rig for Block 61. Abraj has also secured a new contract with ARA Petroleum LLC for drilling operations in Block 44 and one to deliver a third 3000 HP rig for the WJO field in Kuwait.