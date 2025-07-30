NewsOnshore Advances

Abraj signs six-rig contract with PDO in Oman

Jul 30, 2025
0 153 Less than a minute
Abraj Expands Strategic Partnership with PDO for the Provision of Six Land Drilling Rig Services in Block 6

Abraj Energy Services signed contracts with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide six land drilling rigs for operations in Oman’s Block 6. The rigs are scheduled to commence operations in stages starting from Q4 2026.

In May, the company signed a contract with BP Oman to supply a drilling rig for Block 61. Abraj has also secured a new contract with ARA Petroleum LLC for drilling operations in Block 44 and one to deliver a third 3000 HP rig for the WJO field in Kuwait.

Jul 30, 2025
0 153 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Kongsberg Maritime and Noble Corporation forge strategic alliance to drive offshore innovation

Kongsberg Maritime, Noble Corp to drive offshore innovation

Jul 30, 2025
SLB launches OnWave autonomous logging platform

SLB launches OnWave autonomous logging platform

Jul 30, 2025
Arabian Drilling secures first international offshore contract

Arabian Drilling secures first international offshore contract

Jul 29, 2025
The Victus closed-loop MPD system rapidly adjusts the bottomhole pressure so that drilling performance is constantly optimized.

Weatherford awarded contract for Woodside’s Trion deepwater development

Jul 29, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button