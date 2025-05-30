People, Companies and Products

Shell to increase interest in Nigeria’s deep-water Bonga field

May 30, 2025
0 254 Less than a minute
Shell to increase interest in Nigeria’s deep-water Bonga field

Shell signed an agreement with TotalEnergies to acquire its 12.5% stake in the OML 118 Production Sharing Contract (OML 118 PSC), an oil mining lease offshore Nigeria that includes the Bonga field. Upon completion, this transaction increases Shell’s interest in the OML 118 PSC from 55% to 67.5%.

SNEPCo is the operator under the OML 118 PSC. It currently produces from the Bonga field via the Bonga Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and announced the development of the Bonga North field in December 2024.

May 30, 2025
0 254 Less than a minute

Related Articles

SSY launches dedicated rig business

SSY launches dedicated rig business

May 30, 2025
Expro Wins $80M TRS Contracts with Super-Majors in Gulf of America

Expro wins $80M TRS contracts with supermajors

May 27, 2025
DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

May 27, 2025
eDrilling is now Pions

eDrilling is now Pions

May 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button