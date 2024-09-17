SLB launches AI-powered Lumi platform

Energy technology company SLB launched the Lumi™ data and AI platform, which integrates advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities—including generative AI—with workflows across the energy value chain.

The platform unlocks access to high-quality data across subsurface, surface, planning and operations, increasing cross-domain collaboration and releasing new intelligence and insights to improve the quality and speed of decision making at enterprise-level. The latest large language models (LLMs) as well as industry-optimized domain foundation models from SLB will be embedded in the platform, enabling customers to accelerate AI adoption at scale.

“AI is fundamentally altering the dynamics of our industry, but its transformational potential is hindered by the complexity of our industry’s data ecosystems,” said Rakesh Jaggi, President of Digital and Integration at SLB. “Through the Lumi data and AI platform, we will contextualize data across domains – enabling [companies] to scale advanced AI workflows and accelerate their ongoing digital transformation.”

The Lumi platform will be available on all major cloud service providers as well as on-premises. SLB’s customers can train and deploy industry-specific traditional and generative AI models, including foundational models for exploration and production (E&P) by SLB.

With Lumi, SLB’s Delfi™ digital platform will enable more powerful and agile reservoir modeling, seismic and wellbore interpretation, directional drilling and geosteering workflows. It also will enable new capabilities for automation and operational efficiencies so energy customers can drive high-value, low-carbon operations.

The open architecture of the platform liberates data from structured and unstructured sources using standard and open protocols, including the Open Group’s OSDU® Technical Standard, an open data standard for the energy industry. It leverages Cognite Data Fusion® to connect and analyze production data to optimize operations. The platform also complies with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity standards and emerging AI standards and legislation.