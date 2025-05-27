Expro wins $80M TRS contracts with supermajors

Expro was awarded multi-year tubular running services (TRS) contracts by two leading supermajor operators in the Gulf of Mexico, covering both deepwater drill ships and platform rigs.

The contracts will integrate Expro’s technologies, including the Centri-FI platform. Centri-FI serves as the operational hub to drive efficiencies through personnel reduction, eliminating red zone entries and enhancing repeatability to optimize performance.

In collaboration with these operators, Expro will also deploy its rig integration “Driller’s Control” package (iTong) and cutting-edge completions technologies.