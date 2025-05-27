People, Companies and Products

Expro wins $80M TRS contracts with supermajors

May 27, 2025
0 254 Less than a minute
Expro Wins $80M TRS Contracts with Super-Majors in Gulf of America

Expro was awarded multi-year tubular running services (TRS) contracts by two leading supermajor operators in the Gulf of Mexico, covering both deepwater drill ships and platform rigs.

The contracts will integrate Expro’s technologies, including the Centri-FI platform. Centri-FI serves as the operational hub to drive efficiencies through personnel reduction, eliminating red zone entries and enhancing repeatability to optimize performance.

In collaboration with these operators, Expro will also deploy its rig integration “Driller’s Control” package (iTong) and cutting-edge completions technologies.

May 27, 2025
0 254 Less than a minute

Related Articles

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

May 27, 2025
eDrilling is now Pions

eDrilling is now Pions

May 20, 2025
Western Energy Services appoints CEO

Western Energy Services appoints CEO

May 19, 2025

Valeura takes final investment decision on Wassana Field redevelopment

May 16, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button