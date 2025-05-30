People, Companies and Products

SSY launches dedicated rig business

May 30, 2025
0 231 Less than a minute
SSY launches dedicated rig business

Shipbroker SSY is launching a dedicated rig business later this year. Nicholas Wagner-Larsen, an offshore and rig broker, will join SSY in September to head up the new rig division. Wagner-Larsen has specialized in offshore for his entire career, having spent the past 10 years working at Arctic Offshore Rig in both Singapore and Oslo.

“We’ve been monitoring the rig sector for some time now, said Stanko Jekov, Managing Partner, SSY. “While historically, it has seen a significant degree of volatility, the market has entered a new and exciting phase of activity. So the timing feels right to launch a dedicated rig business which in turn enables us to offer our customers a more comprehensive and complete Offshore proposition.”

May 30, 2025
0 231 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Shell to increase interest in Nigeria’s deep-water Bonga field

Shell to increase interest in Nigeria’s deep-water Bonga field

May 30, 2025
Expro Wins $80M TRS Contracts with Super-Majors in Gulf of America

Expro wins $80M TRS contracts with supermajors

May 27, 2025
DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

May 27, 2025
eDrilling is now Pions

eDrilling is now Pions

May 20, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button