SSY launches dedicated rig business

Shipbroker SSY is launching a dedicated rig business later this year. Nicholas Wagner-Larsen, an offshore and rig broker, will join SSY in September to head up the new rig division. Wagner-Larsen has specialized in offshore for his entire career, having spent the past 10 years working at Arctic Offshore Rig in both Singapore and Oslo.

“We’ve been monitoring the rig sector for some time now, said Stanko Jekov, Managing Partner, SSY. “While historically, it has seen a significant degree of volatility, the market has entered a new and exciting phase of activity. So the timing feels right to launch a dedicated rig business which in turn enables us to offer our customers a more comprehensive and complete Offshore proposition.”