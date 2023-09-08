Kenera to supply 5 top drives for newbuild rigs in Saudi Arabia

Kenera has been awarded a contract to deliver five top drive systems to a Saudi Arabian drilling contractor for newbuild rigs that will operate at a major inconventional gas project in Saudi Arabia.

Designed and manufactured by the company’s rig equipment business, Bentec, the top drives feature proprietary software that optimizes the drilling process and ultimately reduces well delivery times. The top drives are also enhanced through Bentec rigCARE, a digital service platform for remote monitoring and troubleshooting.

This award positions Kenera as a key technology partner for drilling operations in the Middle East and builds on a number of previously secured contracts for top drive and iron roughneck solutions in Saudi Arabia. Commissioning and support will be provided out of the newly established Kenera service center in Dammam.

Gordon Ronaldson, SVP, Kenera, commented: “We are delighted to fulfill these contracts for our customer as their preferred drilling technology partner. The adaptability in design and integration of our field-tested top drives allows for simple installation for many derrick configurations. Our proven performance delivers reduced rig downtime for our customers ensuring we remain the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of choice for many global land and offshore projects in the most extreme and demanding environments.”

Kenera operates across the Middle East providing drilling solutions, including new build rig design, on-demand facilities engineering services, rig equipment and component supply and aftermarket services. It also offers solutions across the energy transition, including carbon emissions management, green hydrogen, energy storage solutions through to full rig electrification.