KCA Deutag secures offshore drilling contract extension in Angola

KCA Deutag has secured a one-year contract extension, with a value of $60 million, for the provision of drilling operations and maintenance services on two offshore platforms in Angola.

The award will see KCA Deutag continue to deliver core drilling operations and maintenance as well as crane operations and maintenance, materials management, and equipment rental services for an existing company in Angola.

“This contract extension is testament to our local team’s exceptional track record of performance, safety, and operational excellence. Our unwavering dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, coupled with the delivery of advanced drilling technologies and a highly skilled workforce, has positioned us as a preferred partner for oil and gas exploration and production activities in Angola,” said Ole Maier, President Offshore for KCA Deutag. “Having worked in Angola for over 18 years we are proud to contribute to the development of the country’s resources. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership with our customer as we work together to safeguard a sustainable energy supply.”