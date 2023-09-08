TWMA launches wellsite processing solution

TWMA, a drilling waste management company, has launched the latest evolution of its RotoMill technology, incorporating feedback from customers. RotoMill 2.0 features the company’s XLink remote monitoring software and touts greater energy efficiency. The control scheme also allows enhanced condition monitoring of the system, providing a predictive maintenance approach.

“By integrating our XLink technology into the RotoMill 2.0, we are offering customers with real-time insight into their operations,” said Gareth Innes, Chief Engineering & Commercial Officer at TWMA. “In addition to removing the requirement to ship drilling waste to shore, the RotoMill 2.0 features an improved engine design, working to further advance operators’ decarbonization goals.”

The unit is fitted with more than 110 digital sensors in strategic locations within the modules and can now be operated fully remotely from the supervisor’s office at the well site or onshore.

The new standardized design will reduce maintenance requirements, installation times and footprint while increasing processing performance.

Eliminating the need to transport drilling waste long distances for treatment, the RotoMill 2.0 processes drilling waste at the wellsite. The solution recovers oil, water and solids from drill cuttings, allowing the reuse and recycling of all materials from the drilling waste.