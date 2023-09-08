Drilling Rigs & AutomationPeople, Companies and Products

TWMA launches wellsite processing solution

Sep 8, 2023
0 159 1 minute read
Gareth Innes, TWMA Chief Engineering & Commercial Officer, noted RotoMill 2.0's improved engine design and greater energy efficiency.

TWMA, a drilling waste management company, has launched the latest evolution of its RotoMill technology, incorporating feedback from customers. RotoMill 2.0 features the company’s XLink remote monitoring software and touts greater energy efficiency. The control scheme also allows enhanced condition monitoring of the system, providing a predictive maintenance approach.

“By integrating our XLink technology into the RotoMill 2.0, we are offering customers with real-time insight into their operations,” said Gareth Innes, Chief Engineering & Commercial Officer at TWMA. “In addition to removing the requirement to ship drilling waste to shore, the RotoMill 2.0 features an improved engine design, working to further advance operators’ decarbonization goals.”

The unit is fitted with more than 110 digital sensors in strategic locations within the modules and can now be operated fully remotely from the supervisor’s office at the well site or onshore.

The new standardized design will reduce maintenance requirements, installation times and footprint while increasing processing performance.

Eliminating the need to transport drilling waste long distances for treatment, the RotoMill 2.0 processes drilling waste at the wellsite. The solution recovers oil, water and solids from drill cuttings, allowing the reuse and recycling of all materials from the drilling waste.

Sep 8, 2023
0 159 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kenera to supply 5 top drives for newbuild rigs in Saudi Arabia

Sep 8, 2023

DNV survey shows energy sector still distrusts AI

Sep 6, 2023

Nabors, Corva announce partnership for “Predictive Drilling” system

Sep 5, 2023

Valaris CEO: No matter how industry evolves, people remain at center of the drilling business

Aug 28, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button